BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Transportation crews are on standby Monday night as yet another winter system moves into the area.

Much of the Baltimore area is expected to see heavy rain, but areas north and west have a chance to see some icy conditions.

It was smooth sailing in Bel Air Monday night, and road crews at the local and state levels were trying to keep it that way. But it could change at any time, and officials said they’re ready for whatever winter weather makes it into Maryland.

“Here in Harford County, particularly in the northern end, we’re kind of in a ready to go kind of staging operation, so our trucks have salt in them, our crews are on standby,” County Executive Barry Glassman said.

Glassman and others urged those who have to venture out to be careful and slow down on icy roads.

“If you see it’s icy out there, by all means avoid driving, and if you must go out, drive slowly and be vigilant,” Maryland State Highway Administration spokesperson Barry List said.

The agency said there is a lot of residual salt and brine left on the roads from previous systems over the past week.

“We’re making sure to concentrate the crews where they’re needed most, especially in the northern and western parts of the state,” List said.

Now, crews face a delicate balancing act of keeping the roads clear and protecting the environment.

“Obviously we don’t want salt going into the bays and into the waterways,” List said.

Edgewood resident Veronica Black said she feels prepared for whatever comes our way.

“I’m sure Maryland strong goes for the weather as well, so we’re Maryland strong, we’re Maryland prepared,” she said.

State troopers will be stationed in areas of higher need.

Drivers are urged to check road conditions before leaving home by visiting roads.maryland.gov.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.