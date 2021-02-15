TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Towson University will reopen for full in-person learning and residential living this fall.
“We will continue to put the health and safety of our community first, and will follow all best practices as outlined by our federal, state and local partners. On campus, these efforts are being led by our COVID Response Leadership Team,” university officials said in a letter to the TU community. “That team — including key leaders from divisions across the university — coordinates TU’s strategic management of protocols around COVID-19.”
Although campus will be reopen, students, faculty and staff will need to still wear masks, physical distance and keep work and personal spaces clean.
“In the coming weeks and months, we’ll start to take greater strides as we begin to increase our on-campus presence while abiding by all local, state and federal health and safety guidance,” university officials said in a letter to the TU community. “With expanded testing and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, we hope to begin resuming some in-person events and programs on campus as the weather warms up this spring.”
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.