By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Accident, Baltimore County, crash, Local TV, Maryland

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the outer loop of I-695 between Dulaney Valley and York roads.

All lanes are blocked at this time.

Several crashes were reported Monday morning following some wintry weather in the area that brought up to three inches of snow to some areas.

