TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the outer loop of I-695 between Dulaney Valley and York roads.
All lanes are blocked at this time.
TOWSON 1-61 OL I-695 BETWEEN 27-26 (DULANEY VALLEY RD/YORK RD) MVC – ALL LANES BLOCKED. #BCoTraffic @LVFC30 pic.twitter.com/C0J0jVitzi
— Baltimore Co. Volunteer Firefighter's Association (@BaltCoVolFire) February 22, 2021
Several crashes were reported Monday morning following some wintry weather in the area that brought up to three inches of snow to some areas.
