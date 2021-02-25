ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A draft environmental impact statement of a proposed third crossing of the Chesapeake Bay concluded a third span along the existing Bay Bridge has “substantial advantages” over other alternatives.

The review looked at three corridors for a possible new bay crossing — one between Pasadena and Centreville, one along state routes 214 and 424 and a new span along the existing bridge — as well as a no-build option.

Originally, more than a dozen corridors were considered, but in September the Maryland Transportation Authority eliminated all but the three included in draft environmental impact statement, saying the others would not reduce traffic on the existing bridge enough to be considered further. A separate study looking into the feasibility of an electric ferry concluded it would cost too much and would not be big enough.

The corridor along the existing bridge would involve a shorter crossing and would be able to tie into existing roads on either side but could have more noise impacts since the area is more developed. It would also potentially have the fewest environmental impacts, would be the most compatible with existing land uses and would better relieve congestion at the existing Bay Bridge.

The other corridors “could result in substantial land use changes on the Eastern Shore,” it said. “Providing access to undeveloped land on the Eastern

Shore in proximity to major employment centers such as Baltimore and Washington, DC could lead to increased demand for unplanned residential development in the rural areas of (the corridors).”

The draft was originally supposed to be released in December but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Maryland Transportation Authority and Federal Highway Administration plan to hold public hearings on the draft. Comments will be accepted through May 10.

