COVID-19 In MD468 New Cases, Lowest Since October
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 468 new coronavirus cases Tuesday morning, the lowest daily case count since early October.

There are now 383,170 confirmed cases and 7,723 deaths since the pandemic began in the state- 26 deaths added in the last day.

The low numbers could be accounted for by lower testing in the last day than average, just 11,040 conducted.

The statewide positivity rate dropped down Tuesday by 0.17% to 3.35%. Hospitalizations also went down slightly by 8, with a total of 896 hospitalized. Of those, 232 are in intensive care and 664 are in acute care.

Maryland continues to move through Phase 1C of its vaccination efforts. They administered 19,916 first doses and 10,254 second doses in the last 24 hours. The state has now given out 1,362,758 doses in total.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,409 (198) 1*
Anne Arundel 35,827 (528) 14*
Baltimore City 40,481 (869) 21*
Baltimore County 51,062 (1,250) 34*
Calvert 3,664 (70) 1*
Caroline 2,051 (20) 0*
Carroll 7,555 (209) 5*
Cecil 5,025 (118) 2*
Charles 8,929 (155) 2*
Dorchester 2,354 (44) 1*
Frederick 17,003 (272) 9*
Garrett 1,844 (60) 1*
Harford 12,529 (235) 4*
Howard 15,831 (214) 6*
Kent 1,126 (41) 2*
Montgomery 63,499 (1,373) 45*
Prince George’s 73,509 (1,302) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,579 (37) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,134 (114) 0*
Somerset 2,390 (31) 0*
Talbot 1,890 (34) 0*
Washington 12,427 (251) 3*
Wicomico 6,783 (141) 0*
Worcester 3,269 (92) 1*
Data not available 0 (65) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 19,097 (3) 0*
10-19 36,791 (6) 1*
20-29 69,645 (34) 1*
30-39 65,806 (75) 6*
40-49 58,050 (206) 5*
50-59 57,769 (582) 24*
60-69 39,118 (1,229) 18*
70-79 22,215 (1,968) 36*
80+ 14,679 (3,618) 91*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 200,455 (3,727) 89*
Male 182,715 (3,996) 93*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 109,924 (2,649) 65*
Asian (NH) 8,674 (266) 7*
White (NH) 132,480 (3,954) 95*
Hispanic 61,652 (708) 15*
Other (NH) 17,970 (78) 0*
Data not available 52,470 (68) 0*

