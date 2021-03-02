ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 468 new coronavirus cases Tuesday morning, the lowest daily case count since early October.
There are now 383,170 confirmed cases and 7,723 deaths since the pandemic began in the state- 26 deaths added in the last day.READ MORE: BWI Recognized As Best North American Airport Of Its Size By ACI World
The low numbers could be accounted for by lower testing in the last day than average, just 11,040 conducted.
The statewide positivity rate dropped down Tuesday by 0.17% to 3.35%. Hospitalizations also went down slightly by 8, with a total of 896 hospitalized. Of those, 232 are in intensive care and 664 are in acute care.
Maryland continues to move through Phase 1C of its vaccination efforts. They administered 19,916 first doses and 10,254 second doses in the last 24 hours. The state has now given out 1,362,758 doses in total.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:READ MORE: Firefighter Injured After Roof Collapses During Blaze At Odenton Motel 6
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,409
|(198)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|35,827
|(528)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|40,481
|(869)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|51,062
|(1,250)
|34*
|Calvert
|3,664
|(70)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,051
|(20)
|0*
|Carroll
|7,555
|(209)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,025
|(118)
|2*
|Charles
|8,929
|(155)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,354
|(44)
|1*
|Frederick
|17,003
|(272)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,844
|(60)
|1*
|Harford
|12,529
|(235)
|4*
|Howard
|15,831
|(214)
|6*
|Kent
|1,126
|(41)
|2*
|Montgomery
|63,499
|(1,373)
|45*
|Prince George’s
|73,509
|(1,302)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,579
|(37)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,134
|(114)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,390
|(31)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,890
|(34)
|0*
|Washington
|12,427
|(251)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,783
|(141)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,269
|(92)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(65)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|19,097
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|36,791
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|69,645
|(34)
|1*
|30-39
|65,806
|(75)
|6*
|40-49
|58,050
|(206)
|5*
|50-59
|57,769
|(582)
|24*
|60-69
|39,118
|(1,229)
|18*
|70-79
|22,215
|(1,968)
|36*
|80+
|14,679
|(3,618)
|91*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|200,455
|(3,727)
|89*
|Male
|182,715
|(3,996)
|93*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and EthnicityMORE NEWS: Walters Art Museum Reopening March 17
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|109,924
|(2,649)
|65*
|Asian (NH)
|8,674
|(266)
|7*
|White (NH)
|132,480
|(3,954)
|95*
|Hispanic
|61,652
|(708)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|17,970
|(78)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,470
|(68)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.