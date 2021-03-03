COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, coronavirus vaccine, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 786 confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday morning as hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate fall again.

Fourteen more Marylanders have died in the last day related to the virus, a total of 7,737 since the pandemic began in the state last March. The state reports a total of 383,956 confirmed cases.

Hospitalizations dropped by 33, with 863 total hospitalized. ICU beds also fell to 228 with 635 in acute care.

The state conducted 31,298 coronavirus tests in the last day, up from Tuesday. The positivity rate now stands at 3.28%.

Maryland has administered 1,394,725 coronavirus vaccine doses since it began its rollout in December. First doses stand at 900,458 received, with 21,965 administered in the last 24 hours; and second doses now at 494,267, 10,002 in the last day.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,409 (198) 1*
Anne Arundel 35,963 (528) 14*
Baltimore City 40,540 (873) 21*
Baltimore County 51,183 (1,254) 34*
Calvert 3,668 (70) 1*
Caroline 2,050 (20) 0*
Carroll 7,569 (209) 5*
Cecil 5,027 (119) 2*
Charles 8,963 (157) 2*
Dorchester 2,354 (44) 1*
Frederick 17,035 (272) 9*
Garrett 1,844 (60) 1*
Harford 12,567 (235) 4*
Howard 15,868 (214) 6*
Kent 1,128 (41) 2*
Montgomery 63,595 (1,375) 45*
Prince George’s 73,685 (1,305) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,582 (37) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,132 (114) 0*
Somerset 2,393 (31) 0*
Talbot 1,893 (34) 0*
Washington 12,448 (252) 3*
Wicomico 6,790 (142) 0*
Worcester 3,270 (92) 1*
Data not available 0 (61) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 19,159 (3) 0*
10-19 36,901 (6) 1*
20-29 69,782 (35) 1*
30-39 65,937 (75) 6*
40-49 58,148 (206) 5*
50-59 57,893 (585) 24*
60-69 39,193 (1,230) 18*
70-79 22,249 (1,970) 36*
80+ 14,694 (3,625) 91*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 200,843 (3,731) 89*
Male 183,113 (4,006) 93*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 110,215 (2,658) 65*
Asian (NH) 8,706 (266) 7*
White (NH) 132,787 (3,964) 95*
Hispanic 61,746 (709) 15*
Other (NH) 17,998 (78) 0*
Data not available 52,504 (62) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff