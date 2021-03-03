ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 786 confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday morning as hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate fall again.
Fourteen more Marylanders have died in the last day related to the virus, a total of 7,737 since the pandemic began in the state last March. The state reports a total of 383,956 confirmed cases.
Hospitalizations dropped by 33, with 863 total hospitalized. ICU beds also fell to 228 with 635 in acute care.
The state conducted 31,298 coronavirus tests in the last day, up from Tuesday. The positivity rate now stands at 3.28%.
Maryland has administered 1,394,725 coronavirus vaccine doses since it began its rollout in December. First doses stand at 900,458 received, with 21,965 administered in the last 24 hours; and second doses now at 494,267, 10,002 in the last day.
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,409
|(198)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|35,963
|(528)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|40,540
|(873)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|51,183
|(1,254)
|34*
|Calvert
|3,668
|(70)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,050
|(20)
|0*
|Carroll
|7,569
|(209)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,027
|(119)
|2*
|Charles
|8,963
|(157)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,354
|(44)
|1*
|Frederick
|17,035
|(272)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,844
|(60)
|1*
|Harford
|12,567
|(235)
|4*
|Howard
|15,868
|(214)
|6*
|Kent
|1,128
|(41)
|2*
|Montgomery
|63,595
|(1,375)
|45*
|Prince George’s
|73,685
|(1,305)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,582
|(37)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,132
|(114)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,393
|(31)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,893
|(34)
|0*
|Washington
|12,448
|(252)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,790
|(142)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,270
|(92)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(61)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|19,159
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|36,901
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|69,782
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|65,937
|(75)
|6*
|40-49
|58,148
|(206)
|5*
|50-59
|57,893
|(585)
|24*
|60-69
|39,193
|(1,230)
|18*
|70-79
|22,249
|(1,970)
|36*
|80+
|14,694
|(3,625)
|91*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|200,843
|(3,731)
|89*
|Male
|183,113
|(4,006)
|93*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|110,215
|(2,658)
|65*
|Asian (NH)
|8,706
|(266)
|7*
|White (NH)
|132,787
|(3,964)
|95*
|Hispanic
|61,746
|(709)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|17,998
|(78)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,504
|(62)
|0*
