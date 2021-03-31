ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland added 1,366 coronavirus cases as the state’s positivity rate remained above 5% Wednesday morning.
There are now 411,344 coronavirus cases confirmed in the state since the pandemic began. Thirteen more Marylanders have died, bringing the total to 8,101.
The statewide positivity rate now sits at 5.3%. The state conducted 27,795 coronavirus tests in the last day.
Hospitalizations remain flat at 1,030 with only one new person hospitalized in the last day. Of those, there are 244 in ICU beds and 786 in acute care.
As of Wednesday morning, 969,451 Marylanders are fully vaccinated. They have administered 2,689,924 doses. Of those 1,720,473 first doses and 897,129 second doses have been received. In the last day, 39,724 first doses were given out and 29,026 second doses are out.
The state continues to administer single-dose vaccines, with 72,322 doses administered; 1,623 in the last day.
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,530
|(201)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|38,894
|(552)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|44,629
|(922)
|22*
|Baltimore County
|55,856
|(1,331)
|35*
|Calvert
|3,907
|(73)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,120
|(22)
|0*
|Carroll
|8,260
|(212)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,347
|(124)
|2*
|Charles
|9,724
|(171)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,468
|(47)
|1*
|Frederick
|18,183
|(292)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,904
|(61)
|1*
|Harford
|14,053
|(251)
|4*
|Howard
|17,270
|(220)
|6*
|Kent
|1,220
|(42)
|2*
|Montgomery
|66,704
|(1,426)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|78,011
|(1,359)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,709
|(40)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,409
|(122)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,480
|(37)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,958
|(36)
|0*
|Washington
|13,245
|(260)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,082
|(149)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,381
|(92)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(59)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|21,258
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|40,463
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|75,178
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|70,446
|(77)
|6*
|40-49
|61,950
|(226)
|5*
|50-59
|61,849
|(635)
|25*
|60-69
|41,704
|(1,311)
|17*
|70-79
|23,337
|(2,068)
|38*
|80+
|15,159
|(3,738)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|214,829
|(3,897)
|91*
|Male
|196,515
|(4,204)
|94*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|121,368
|(2,799)
|66*
|Asian (NH)
|9,701
|(281)
|7*
|White (NH)
|144,111
|(4,148)
|97*
|Hispanic
|64,585
|(734)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|19,372
|(83)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,207
|(56)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.