COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1.3K New Cases, Hospitalizations Flat, Positivity Rate Remains Above 5%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, health Maryland, Local TV

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland added 1,366 coronavirus cases as the state’s positivity rate remained above 5% Wednesday morning.

There are now 411,344 coronavirus cases confirmed in the state since the pandemic began. Thirteen more Marylanders have died, bringing the total to 8,101.

READ MORE: Watch Live: Baltimore Police Deputy Daniel Murphy Leaving Department To Pursue Other Opportunities

The statewide positivity rate now sits at 5.3%. The state conducted 27,795 coronavirus tests in the last day.

Hospitalizations remain flat at 1,030 with only one new person hospitalized in the last day. Of those, there are 244 in ICU beds and 786 in acute care.

As of Wednesday morning, 969,451 Marylanders are fully vaccinated. They have administered 2,689,924 doses. Of those 1,720,473 first doses and 897,129 second doses have been received. In the last day, 39,724 first doses were given out and 29,026 second doses are out.

The state continues to administer single-dose vaccines, with 72,322 doses administered; 1,623 in the last day.

READ MORE: Man Sues Baltimore, BGE Over August Home Gas Explosion

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,530 (201) 1*
Anne Arundel 38,894 (552) 14*
Baltimore City 44,629 (922) 22*
Baltimore County 55,856 (1,331) 35*
Calvert 3,907 (73) 1*
Caroline 2,120 (22) 0*
Carroll 8,260 (212) 5*
Cecil 5,347 (124) 2*
Charles 9,724 (171) 2*
Dorchester 2,468 (47) 1*
Frederick 18,183 (292) 9*
Garrett 1,904 (61) 1*
Harford 14,053 (251) 4*
Howard 17,270 (220) 6*
Kent 1,220 (42) 2*
Montgomery 66,704 (1,426) 46*
Prince George’s 78,011 (1,359) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,709 (40) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,409 (122) 0*
Somerset 2,480 (37) 0*
Talbot 1,958 (36) 0*
Washington 13,245 (260) 3*
Wicomico 7,082 (149) 0*
Worcester 3,381 (92) 1*
Data not available 0 (59) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 21,258 (3) 0*
10-19 40,463 (6) 1*
20-29 75,178 (35) 1*
30-39 70,446 (77) 6*
40-49 61,950 (226) 5*
50-59 61,849 (635) 25*
60-69 41,704 (1,311) 17*
70-79 23,337 (2,068) 38*
80+ 15,159 (3,738) 92*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 214,829 (3,897) 91*
Male 196,515 (4,204) 94*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

MORE NEWS: Maryland's Brenda Frese Named The Associated Press Women's Basketball Coach Of The Year For Second Time
Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 121,368 (2,799) 66*
Asian (NH) 9,701 (281) 7*
White (NH) 144,111 (4,148) 97*
Hispanic 64,585 (734) 15*
Other (NH) 19,372 (83) 0*
Data not available 52,207 (56) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff