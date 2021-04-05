COVID-19 In MDMore Than 850+ New Cases, Hospitalizations Increase
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland added 859 new coronavirus cases and 12 more deaths Monday as hospitalizations increased and the state’s positivity rate slightly decreased, according to data from the State Department of Health.

Hospitalizations went up by 34 to 1,165; with 260 people in ICU beds and 905 in acute care.

The state has now recorded 418,188 cases and 8,177 deaths related to the virus. The state’s positivity rate went down by 0.11% to 5.79%.

Maryland conducted 17,080 coronavirus tests in the last day, with over 8.9 million tests conducted throughout the pandemic so far.

Meanwhile, as numbers continue to tick up, 1,123,257 Marylanders were fully vaccinated for the virus as of Monday. The state remains in phase 2B.

Maryland has administered 2,993,827 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far, with 1,870,570 first doses and 1,030,116 second doses administered in total. Of those, 12,586 first doses and 9,261 second doses were given out in the last day.

The state has administered 93,141 single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines so far, with 1,066 since Sunday.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,559 (203) 1*
Anne Arundel 39,578 (557) 14*
Baltimore City 45,825 (929) 22*
Baltimore County 57,222 (1,341) 35*
Calvert 3,951 (73) 1*
Caroline 2,151 (22) 0*
Carroll 8,439 (215) 5*
Cecil 5,463 (125) 2*
Charles 9,895 (174) 2*
Dorchester 2,500 (48) 1*
Frederick 18,425 (293) 9*
Garrett 1,914 (61) 1*
Harford 14,490 (255) 4*
Howard 17,605 (223) 6*
Kent 1,244 (43) 2*
Montgomery 67,303 (1,435) 46*
Prince George’s 78,948 (1,365) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,739 (40) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,485 (123) 0*
Somerset 2,484 (37) 0*
Talbot 1,975 (36) 0*
Washington 13,425 (260) 3*
Wicomico 7,144 (151) 0*
Worcester 3,424 (94) 1*
Data not available 0 (74) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 21,783 (3) 0*
10-19 41,278 (6) 1*
20-29 76,590 (35) 1*
30-39 71,622 (81) 6*
40-49 62,897 (226) 5*
50-59 62,859 (643) 25*
60-69 42,305 (1,329) 18*
70-79 23,608 (2,090) 38*
80+ 15,246 (3,762) 92*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 218,461 (3,936) 91*
Male 199,727 (4,241) 95*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 124,176 (2,819) 66*
Asian (NH) 9,905 (287) 7*
White (NH) 146,789 (4,177) 97*
Hispanic 65,166 (740) 15*
Other (NH) 19,667 (83) 0*
Data not available 52,485 (71) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff