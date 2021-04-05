ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland added 859 new coronavirus cases and 12 more deaths Monday as hospitalizations increased and the state’s positivity rate slightly decreased, according to data from the State Department of Health.
Hospitalizations went up by 34 to 1,165; with 260 people in ICU beds and 905 in acute care.READ MORE: Officer Kevin Shaver Released From Hospital After Attack Outside Capitol
The state has now recorded 418,188 cases and 8,177 deaths related to the virus. The state’s positivity rate went down by 0.11% to 5.79%.
Maryland conducted 17,080 coronavirus tests in the last day, with over 8.9 million tests conducted throughout the pandemic so far.
Meanwhile, as numbers continue to tick up, 1,123,257 Marylanders were fully vaccinated for the virus as of Monday. The state remains in phase 2B.
Maryland has administered 2,993,827 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far, with 1,870,570 first doses and 1,030,116 second doses administered in total. Of those, 12,586 first doses and 9,261 second doses were given out in the last day.READ MORE: Rodney Berger Charged With DUI After MDTA Says He Struck Officer With Car Early Sunday Morning
The state has administered 93,141 single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines so far, with 1,066 since Sunday.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,559
|(203)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|39,578
|(557)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|45,825
|(929)
|22*
|Baltimore County
|57,222
|(1,341)
|35*
|Calvert
|3,951
|(73)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,151
|(22)
|0*
|Carroll
|8,439
|(215)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,463
|(125)
|2*
|Charles
|9,895
|(174)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,500
|(48)
|1*
|Frederick
|18,425
|(293)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,914
|(61)
|1*
|Harford
|14,490
|(255)
|4*
|Howard
|17,605
|(223)
|6*
|Kent
|1,244
|(43)
|2*
|Montgomery
|67,303
|(1,435)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|78,948
|(1,365)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,739
|(40)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,485
|(123)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,484
|(37)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,975
|(36)
|0*
|Washington
|13,425
|(260)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,144
|(151)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,424
|(94)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(74)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|21,783
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|41,278
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|76,590
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|71,622
|(81)
|6*
|40-49
|62,897
|(226)
|5*
|50-59
|62,859
|(643)
|25*
|60-69
|42,305
|(1,329)
|18*
|70-79
|23,608
|(2,090)
|38*
|80+
|15,246
|(3,762)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|218,461
|(3,936)
|91*
|Male
|199,727
|(4,241)
|95*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and EthnicityMORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Gov. Larry Hogan To Make Vaccine Announcement At 4 p.m. Monday
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|124,176
|(2,819)
|66*
|Asian (NH)
|9,905
|(287)
|7*
|White (NH)
|146,789
|(4,177)
|97*
|Hispanic
|65,166
|(740)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|19,667
|(83)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,485
|(71)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.