WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Capitol Police Officer Kevin Shaver is recovering at home after he was injured in Friday’s car ramming incident outside the U.S. Capitol.

CBS News producer Michael Kaplan shared the moment when Shaver was released from Medstar Washington Hospital on Saturday. There was a crowd gathered outside cheering for him.

Here is the moment @CapitolPolice officer Ken Shaver left the hospital after sustaining injuries in Friday's car ramming incident at the Capitol: pic.twitter.com/A9fRlXLlHJ — Michael Kaplan (@mkaplantv) April 5, 2021

The extent of Shaver’s injuries are unknown but he was wearing a leg brace when he was released.

Shaver was injured and another Capitol Police officer William F. Evans was killed when 25-year-old Noah Green rammed his dark blue sedan into a security barrier on the north side of the U.S. Capitol Friday afternoon. Green was shot and killed by U.S. Capitol Police officers when he then got out of his car and started running at officers with a knife, Acting Chief Yogananda D. Pittman said.

Gus Papathanasiou, chairman of the Capitol Police Union, said told CBS News Saturday that last week’s attack and the violent assault January 6 “have left our officers reeling,” and he urged lawmakers to boost security at the Capitol.

“We have now lost two officers in the line of duty this year,” he said in a statement. “Another officer has taken his own life and we have 80 officers who were seriously injured in the insurrection. Some of those injured officers may never return to duty.”

It’s been almost three months since the deadly Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

It’s the first time the U.S. Capitol has been placed on lockdown since the insurrection.

There has been some debate about whether or not to keep a high fence up near the U.S Capitol. Fencing that prevented vehicular traffic near that area was recently removed as the Capitol has started to open up after the Jan. 6 riots.

This is the second time a USCP officer died protecting the Capitol this year. The first was Officer Brian Sicknick who died following the Jan. 6 riots. Two other Capitol Police officers took their own lives after the riots in January. So the department has lost a total of four officers this year.