COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Are Up, Positivity Rate Down As Maryland Adds 677 New Cases Of Coronavirus
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in west Baltimore, police say.

Officers were called to the 100 block of North Payson Street to investigate a reported shooting at around 9:35 p.m.

READ MORE: Maryland Board Of Education Wants Schools To Offer Full In-Person Learning For 2021-22 School Year

They found a 21-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries Western District Shooting detectives and Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.

READ MORE: Outdoor Face Covering Order Still In Place In Baltimore, Maryland While They Weigh CDC Guidance

Anyone with information is urged to contact Western District detectives, at 410-396-2477.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

MORE NEWS: 17-Year-Old Girl Missing From Frederick

Four people were shot, one fatally throughout Baltimore in separate shootings going into the afternoon, and another man died from a shooting that happened later Tuesday into the evening.

CBS Baltimore Staff