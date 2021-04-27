BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in west Baltimore, police say.
Officers were called to the 100 block of North Payson Street to investigate a reported shooting at around 9:35 p.m.READ MORE: Maryland Board Of Education Wants Schools To Offer Full In-Person Learning For 2021-22 School Year
They found a 21-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries Western District Shooting detectives and Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.READ MORE: Outdoor Face Covering Order Still In Place In Baltimore, Maryland While They Weigh CDC Guidance
Anyone with information is urged to contact Western District detectives, at 410-396-2477.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.MORE NEWS: 17-Year-Old Girl Missing From Frederick
Four people were shot, one fatally throughout Baltimore in separate shootings going into the afternoon, and another man died from a shooting that happened later Tuesday into the evening.