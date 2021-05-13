BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Keith Davis Jr. was granted a new trial for the fifth time Thursday.
Davis has been tried for the June 2015 murder of Pimlico security guard Kevin Jones four times. The trials ended with a hung jury twice, an overturned conviction once and then he was convicted again during the fourth trial and sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Baltimore Circuit Judge Sylvester Cox granted a new trial based on documents that were filed 14 months ago by Davis’ attorneys.
Davis' case has become a focus of local social justice movements. He has maintained his innocence over the years.
Deborah Levi, Davis’ public defender, issued this statement:
"We are pleased that the Court acknowledged its error and granted Mr. Davis's Motion to Reconsider. The journey along Mr. Davis's wrongful incarceration has been too long. With 5 prior attempts at prosecution, it is clear that another trial would not serve the interests of justice. Like the Court, the State's Attorney now has the opportunity to see the error of her ways and decline to re-prosecute Mr. Davis. After six years and five trials, her office has been unable to obtain a conviction, and Mr. Davis, who is innocent, deserves to go home, be with his wife, Kelly, and raise their children."
