BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore grand jury indicted five men last week in four high-profile homicide cases, according to a statement from State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s Office.

Devante Stewart was indicted for the murder of Lee Johnson and related offenses that occurred on June 16 in the 1000 block of Granby Street.

According to the statement, Stewart is charged with:

First-degree Murder;

Use of firearm in a crime of violence

Carjacking

Motor vehicle theft

Theft from $1,500 to $25,000

Fourth-degree burglary

Second-degree assault

Wearing, carrying, transporting gun in vehicle;

Wearing, carrying, transporting gun on person;

Possession of regulated firearm after disqualifying conviction;

If convicted of all charges, Stewart faces a potential maximum sentence of life plus an additional 104 years.

Kevin Dudley was indicted for the murder of Kozee Spriggs on June 3 in the 1300 block of Ensor Street.

According to the statement, Dudley is charged with:

First-degree murder;

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder;

Use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence.

If convicted of all charges, Dudley faces a potential maximum sentence of life plus 35 years.

Jamal Kingsborough and Christian St. Rose were indicted for the murder of Tony Hedgspeth on May 21 in the 200 block of West Lexington Street.

According to the statement, Kingsborough and St. Rose are each charged with:

First-degree murder;

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder;

Use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence.

If convicted of all charges, these defendants face potential maximum sentences of life plus 20 years.

Tarence Jones was indicted for the murder of Desmond Williams on June 13 in the 400 block of 23rd Street.

According to the statement, Jones is charged with: