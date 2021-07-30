GLEN BURNIE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police on Friday arrested a 19-year-old woman for abandoning her newborn baby in a wooded area in Glen Burnie earlier this month.
The woman is charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, first- and second-degree child abuse, neglect of a minor, reckless endangerment and desertion of a minor child, police said.READ MORE: Mother Of Abandoned Infant In Glen Burnie Provided Medical Treatment, Crisis Resources
Around 6:13 a.m. July 14, police responded to the 600 block of Greenway Road for a report of an abandoned newborn. Someone heard the sound of a crying baby coming from a small wooded area. The baby’s umbilical cord was still attached, police said.READ MORE: Newborn Baby Found Abandoned With Umbilical Cord Still Attached In Glen Burnie
Police canvassed the area and identified the mother. She was treated at an area hospital and was offered resources including crisis intervention.
Police said the baby is healthy. Under state law, a distressed parent who is unable or unwilling to care for an infant up to 10 days old can leave them at hospitals or police stations. Questions about Maryland’s Safe Haven law can be directed to the Maryland Department of Human Resources at 800-332-6347 or any local department of social services.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information may call the police child abuse unit at 410-222-4733. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the police tip line at 410-222-4733 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.