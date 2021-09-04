ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — It was a bittersweet reunion Saturday at the Navy football home opener.
Friends and family members came together to honor the life of Michelle Cummings on what would have been her first game as a Navy mom.
She was shot and killed by a stray bullet back in June as she sat outside her hotel. She had her husband, Leonard “Truck” Cummings, had just dropped off their son, Leonard Trey Cummings, at school.
Today, more than 40 of her closest friends and family members came together to celebrate her life.
Her husband said it gives him strength to see his son play football and to have family and friends support them.
“We’re doing the best we can, one day at a time. That’s what we’re doing, the best we can,” he said. “Some days are good, and some, not so good. We try to get through each day because it is a process.”
Annapolis Police arrested Angelo Harrod in connection with the shooting. He's being held without bond.