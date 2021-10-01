BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jeffrey Allen Burnham, the Maryland man suspected of killing his brother, sister-in-law and a third individual, was arrested Friday in West Virginia, police said.
Burnham, 46, of Cumberland, is charged with murder in the shooting deaths of Brian and Kelly Sue Robinette. He’s also expected to be charged in the death of Rebecca Reynolds, an Allegany County woman. No motive has been released in the killings.
As WJZ works to learn more about this case, we’ve pieced together a rough timeline chronicling the killings in Allegany and Howard counties and Burnham’s subsequent arrest.
Timeline:
- 7:20 p.m. Sept. 29: Rebecca Reynolds, 83, is found dead inside a Fourth Street home in Cumberland by authorities with the Cumberland Police Department and Allegany County Sheriff’s Office. The death of Reynolds, who had signs of “obvious trauma,” is ruled a homicide by a medical examiner. Her vehicle had also been stolen. Burnham is identified as a suspect and a warrant is issued for his arrest on murder and vehicle theft charges.
- 4:30 p.m. Sept. 30: The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office issues a statement naming Burnham as the suspect in Reynolds’ killing. Describing the 46-year-old as “armed and dangerous,” the agency says investigators believe Burnham may be driving a 2007 Chevrolet Corvette with the Maryland tag 8BX5121. Police ask the public to keep an eye out for Burnham or the Corvette, asking them to call police if he or the vehicle is seen.
- 5:18 p.m. Sept. 30: Police in Howard County notify the public that Burnham is wanted in a deadly double shooting at a home in Ellicott City, as well as an “unrelated homicide” in Allegany County. Police say they suspect all three victims were targeted, adding that the Ellicott City victims are believed to be family members of Burnham’s. The public is asked to call 911 if they see Burnham or a 2007 red Chevrolet Corvette.
- 10:07 p.m. Sept. 30: Investigators announce they’ve identified the Ellicott City shooting victims as Burnham’s brother and sister-in-law — 58-year-old Brian Robinette and his wife, Kelly Sue. Police offer a reward of up to $10,000 for information on the whereabouts of Burnham.
- 9:07 a.m. Oct. 1: Burnham and the Robinettes’ Corvette is spotted in Davis, West Virginia. Police there take the 46-year-old into custody on charges of murder in the deaths of the Robinettes and recover a firearm from the vehicle. Burnham is booked into jail there while awaiting an extradition hearing.