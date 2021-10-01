CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Allegany County, Ellicott City, Howard County, Jeffrey Burnham, West Virginia

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jeffrey Allen Burnham, the Maryland man suspected of killing his brother, sister-in-law and a third individual, was arrested Friday in West Virginia, police said.

Burnham, 46, of Cumberland, is charged with murder in the shooting deaths of Brian and Kelly Sue Robinette. He’s also expected to be charged in the death of Rebecca Reynolds, an Allegany County woman. No motive has been released in the killings.

As WJZ works to learn more about this case, we’ve pieced together a rough timeline chronicling the killings in Allegany and Howard counties and Burnham’s subsequent arrest.

Timeline:

