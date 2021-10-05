BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jeffrey Burnham, the Allegany County man suspected of killing three people including his brother and sister-in-law, will be extradited to Maryland to face charges, a West Virginia judge ruled Tuesday.

Burnham, 46, of Cumberland, is accused in the homicides of 83-year-old Rebecca Reynolds, 58-year-old Brian Robinette and 57-year-old Kelly Robinette, all three of whom were found dead over the course of a two-day span last week.

He was arrested Friday by the West Virginia State Police, where he’s been held without bond while awaiting court proceedings.

A Howard County Police spokesperson confirmed the judge’s ruling Tuesday, saying Burnham will be transferred to Allegany County to face charges in Reynolds’ killing and be served with charges in the Robinettes’ murders.

As WJZ previously reported, Burnham was named a suspect after Reynolds was found dead Sept. 29 with “obvious trauma” at a Cumberland home. Investigators believe he killed Reynolds, stole her car and drove it to Howard County.

Authorities searching for Burnham found Reynolds’ stolen car Sept. 30 near the Robinettes’ Ellicott City home. Inside the residence, they found the couple shot to death. The couple’s Chevrolet Corvette was missing.

The 46-year-old was taken into custody a day later when he and the Corvette were spotted in Davis, West Virginia. Police said a gun was recovered from the vehicle.

Even though Howard County police have said they believe all three victims were targeted, no information about a motive has been released.

Burnham faces two counts of murder and a count of vehicle theft in Howard County. It’s likely he’ll face similar charges in Allegany County, though exact charges have not been released.