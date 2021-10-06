BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — A new study conducted by the CDC shows children in schools where there is no mask mandate have a higher chance of contracting COVID.

To some, this is a no-brainer.

“If you wear a mask, the transmissibility of the virus is greatly reduced,” said William Brown, who has school-aged nieces and nephews.

In fact, the study shows in schools with a mask mandate the number of kids infected daily, per 100,000, was about 16. That number is about 35 per100,000 kids in schools with no mandate. Some parents say masks don’t hurt.

“They spread a lot of germs anyway, so whatever we can do to kind of eliminate as much of that as possible, I think, is really positive,” said Jasmine Mays-Robinson, who has school-aged children.

Do masks stop the spread completely? No, but the chief medical information officer for LifeBridge Health said they help keep positive cases low.

“There still might be a positive kid here or there who has to be out for a week or two, but we haven’t seen it going rampantly through because most schools have been vigilant about masking and then quarantining if someone comes up positive,” said Dr. Jonathan Theirman.

WJZ told you about a rally in Carroll County, organized by parents fighting the mask mandate as their county was one of the only with optional masking before the state stepped in.

Now, masks are mandated in all Maryland public schools. Leaders in Prince George’s County are taking it a step further, now requiring everyone ages 2 and up to wear masks anywhere indoors. Previously, the mandate was for anyone 5 or older.

“As a parent, I understand it, I get it, I know it’s not easy to mask younger children. But we’re doing this based on the data we have and out of a grave concern for our children, many of whom are getting sick,” said Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

The study was conducted nationwide for the first two weeks of classroom instruction this year.