TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — An ex-Baltimore County police officer accused of abducting his daughters in Pennsylvania has been linked to an armed robbery and kidnapping in Baltimore County, police said.

Robert Vicosa, who’s considered armed and dangerous, is suspected of an unspecified kidnapping that occurred Wednesday in the Cockeysville area, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Vicosa is believed to be traveling with Tia Bynum, a Baltimore County police sergeant, and his 6- and 7-year-old daughters, Aaminah and Gianna, police said.

Vicosa, who was fired from the police department in August, is accused of abducting his two daughters from a Pennsylvania home this week. He has been on the run ever since.

Bynum, a friend and former co-worker who’s charged with false imprisonment, is suspected of helping Vicosa elude authorities. She has been suspended from her police duties.

Police advised Vicosa and Bynum are armed with at least one handgun and possibly several semi-automatic rifles.

(9:33 a.m.) Robert Vicosa committed the kidnapping that occurred in the Cockeysville area. He was armed w/ a semi-automatic handgun and accompanied by Tia Bynum & 2 young girls. Vicosa & Bynum are wanted and considered armed & danger . The safety of the children is a priority. pic.twitter.com/47FonN8Sl9 — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) November 18, 2021

Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt will be present at a press conference with York Area Regional Police. CBSN will stream the announcement live at 11 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robbery Unit at 410-887-2017 / if after-hours via Police Liaison 410-307-2020.

There are no further details available. This is a developing story and will be updated.