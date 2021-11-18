BREAKINGEx-Baltimore County Cop Accused In Multiple Kidnappings, BCPD Says
CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Abduction, Baltimore County police, cockeysville, Robert Vicosa, Tia Bynum, Towson

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — An ex-Baltimore County police officer accused of abducting his daughters in Pennsylvania has been linked to an armed robbery and kidnapping in Baltimore County, police said.

Robert Vicosa, who’s considered armed and dangerous, is suspected of an unspecified kidnapping that occurred Wednesday in the Cockeysville area, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

READ MORE: Five Maryland Casinos Approved For Sports Wagering

Vicosa is believed to be traveling with Tia Bynum, a Baltimore County police sergeant, and his 6- and 7-year-old daughters, Aaminah and Gianna, police said.

Vicosa, who was fired from the police department in August, is accused of abducting his two daughters from a Pennsylvania home this week. He has been on the run ever since.

Bynum, a friend and former co-worker who’s charged with false imprisonment, is suspected of helping Vicosa elude authorities. She has been suspended from her police duties.

READ MORE: Baltimore Firefighters Searching For Stowaways Who Jumped Into Inner Harbor

Police advised Vicosa and Bynum are armed with at least one handgun and possibly several semi-automatic rifles.

Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt will be present at a press conference with York Area Regional Police. CBSN will stream the announcement live at 11 a.m.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robbery Unit at 410-887-2017 / if after-hours via Police Liaison 410-307-2020.

MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Pennsylvania Police Provide Update In Ex-Baltimore County Cop Accused In Kidnapping

There are no further details available. This is a developing story and will be updated.

CBS Baltimore Staff