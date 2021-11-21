BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With star quarterback Lamar Jackson missing Sunday’s game in Chicago, the Baltimore Ravens are turning to backup Tyler Huntley to lead them against the Bears.

The Ravens announced late Sunday morning that Jackson was inactive due to an illness, a day after his status was downgraded to questionable.

Jackson practiced Friday after missing consecutive practices because of the unspecified illness.

In Jackson’s absence, Huntley is getting his first NFL start against Chicago. Huntley, 23, saw limited action during Baltimore’s Week 6 rout of the Los Angeles Chargers and again the following week during the team’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Huntley played 12 snaps against the Bengals, according to Pro Football Reference, completing five of 11 passes for 39 yards and a 45-percent completion percentage.

Who Is Ty Huntley?

Ravens fans will likely remember Huntley from his late-game appearance in Baltimore’s 17-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills in last season’s AFC divisional playoffs.

In relief of a concussed Jackson, Huntley completed six of 13 attempts for 60 yards while adding three carries for another 32 yards on the ground.

Baltimore signed Huntley, a former first-team All-Pac-12 selection out of Utah, as a free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft.

After consecutive injury-shortened seasons as a sophomore and junior, Huntley threw for 3,092 yards, 19 touchdowns, a 73-percent completion percentage and four interceptions as a senior, according to NFL.com. He added 104 carries for 290 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Huntley played high school football for Hallandale High School in Broward County, culminating in his being named the 2015 Florida Gatorade Football Player of the Year.

For what it’s worth, Jackson has spoken glowingly of Huntley in the past, saying in December 2020 that he “knows what [Hundley] is capable of doing,” according to the franchise’s website.

“We want to keep him under the radar as much as possible,” Jackson said.