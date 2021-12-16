BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,167 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data released Thursday by the state health department.

This marks the seventh consecutive day that COVID-related hospitalizations have remained above 1,000 in Maryland, which up until recently hadn’t surpassed that total since late April.

On Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan and state health officials rolled out a wave of measures to help hospitals deal with elevated hospitalizations. The state established a surge operations center, directed hospitals to submit pandemic plans and secured support for a plan to shore up the state’s nursing ranks.

Following a cyber attack on the Maryland Department of Health earlier this month, only hospitalization data on the state’s database have been updated. Vaccination data was not updated Thursday and totals for other key metrics remain out of date.

Hospitalizations increased by 16 to 1,167. Of those hospitalized, 887 adults are in acute care and 265 adults are in intensive care. Eleven children in acute care and four are in intensive care.

A total of 4,204,148 Marylanders are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the most recent data. The state has administered 9,888,407 doses of the vaccine. Of those, 4,377,156 are first doses and 3,879,814 are second doses.

The state reports that 324,334 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows at least 90% of all Marylanders age 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Even as officials monitor cases of the new Omicron variant, which is believed to be more transmissible than other strains, Hogan said he does not anticipate imposing any lockdowns in Maryland. He’s asking residents to socially distance, wear masks in public and get vaccinated.

“Obviously you’re much better off being fully immunized,” the governor said previously. “If you haven’t gotten your booster, you’re at greater risk.”

In Maryland, everyone age 16 and up is eligible to get the booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

To date, the state has administered 1,307,103 additional or booster vaccine doses, according to the most recent data.

