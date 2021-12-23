BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As word spread Thursday that Baltimore officer Keona Holley was taken off life support, so too did reactions from the community and its leadership, who offered condolences to the officer’s family, friends and colleagues.

The officer was ambushed early last Thursday morning while sitting in her marked patrol car in Curtis Bay, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. Shot multiple times, the officer was taken to Shock Trauma in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. She was on life support for a week.

The mother of four was working overtime when the shooting happened. She joined the force in 2019.

“Our hearts are broken over the devastating loss of one of our true heroes,” said Governor Larry Hogan.

Our hearts are broken over the devastating loss of one of our true heroes," said Governor Larry Hogan.

“Our prayers are with Officer Holley’s family and loved ones, co-workers and the entire community. I thank her and the entire BPD community for their commitment, service and sacrifice. We mourn Officer Holley’s death together and we will heal together,” said Commissioner Harrison.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Officer Keona Holley, a devoted public servant who worked selflessly to protect our community,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. “Baltimore will never forget Officer Holley’s sacrifice and commitment to making a difference in her beloved city. I ask that everyone please keep Officer Holley’s family in your prayers as they endure the holiday season without their mother, daughter, sister and loyal friend.”

City Councilman Mark Conway, who chairs the public safety committee, said it is “unfathomable” to have to make the decision to take someone off of life support at this time of year.

City Councilman Mark Conway, who chairs the public safety committee, said it is "unfathomable" to have to make the decision to take someone off of life support at this time of year.

Police departments and organizations also offered their condolences.

Police departments and organizations also offered their condolences.