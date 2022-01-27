BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kelsey Sadler, one of three Baltimore City firefighters killed in the line of duty Monday, has been posthumously promoted to the rank of lieutenant.
The Baltimore City Fire Department announced the promotion in a Facebook post Thursday, three days after Sadler and two fellow firefighters died of injuries suffered in a partial building collapse.
“(Sadler) will forever be remembered for her commitment and bravery to BCFD and to Baltimore,” the fire department’s post said in part.
Sadler, along with Lt. Paul Butrim and firefighters Kenny Lacayo and John McMaster were fighting a fire inside a vacant row home on Stricker Street on Monday morning when part of the building collapsed.
The firefighters were rescued from the rubble, but Sadler, Butrim and Lacayo did not survive. McMaster was released Thursday from Shock Trauma.
Lt. Butrim and Sadler were with the department for 15 years, Lacayo was with the department for seven years, and McMaster has been with the department for six years.
The Baltimore City Fire Foundation is raising money for the families of the firefighters injured and killed in Monday’s collapse. Click here to donate or learn more.