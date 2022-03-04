BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The local Red Cross is running an emergency shelter to help families impacted by an explosion and fire at an apartment building in Silver Spring.

Free assistance for anyone with “disaster-caused needs” is available at 1700 April Lane, the Red Cross of Montgomery, Howard and Frederick Counties said Friday.

“Our thoughts are with the individuals and families who have suffered loss due to this horrific incident,” said Curt Luthye, executive director of the group. “Our trained volunteers stand ready to support those with disaster-caused needs, for as long as help is needed.”

Volunteers with the organization responded to the scene of Thursday’s explosion and fire in the 2400 block of Lyttonsville Road to provide food, water and mental health support.

Montgomery County officials said Friday all the residents of the apartment complex have been accounted for.

A total of fourteen people were hurt in the incident, with three suffering from serious injuries, Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said.

He noted that first responders do not know whether there were any visitors inside the building at the time of the blast.

Although three buildings were deemed uninhabitable Thursday, Goldstein said, all six buildings on property lost power due to a transformer that was damaged in the blast. As a result, roughly 225 residents were displaced.

Speaking shortly after the fire was contained Thursday, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said the complex contains affordable housing units.

“These aren’t people who have the wherewithal to pick up and just say, ‘Hey, I’ll go on with my life,’” he said. “This is going to be a real serious impact.”

Montgomery Housing Partnership, a nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing in the county, is collecting donations for families affected by the fire.

As of Friday morning, more than $220,000 has been raised through the nonprofit’s fundraiser, Elrich said.

The Red Cross said it does not require donations for its efforts and directed people to donate to the Montgomery Housing Partnership campaign.