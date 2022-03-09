BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old Perry Hall man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for the 2019 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger said Wednesday.
Christopher Engles was previously convicted in September 2021 of first-degree premeditated murder, robbery with a dangerous and deadly weapon, and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime in violence in the death of Taylor India Webb.
Webb, 20, was found shot dead about 11:13 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2019, inside her car at the corner of Hickory Falls Way and Hickoryhurst Drive in Perry Hall. She had been shot in the face and behind her ear.
Investigators later learned that Webb had been lured to the area by Engles, her ex-boyfriend. Once she arrived, police said, she was confronted by Engles, who took her phone and shot her twice in the head.
Text messages recovered from Webb's phone indicated that Engles was walking toward her car before her murder. Authorities said Engles' phone placed him at the scene, and a search of his phone found he had talked about killing Webb.
In a statement, Shellenberger lamented the “senselessness of this brutal crime and the tragedy of another life lost to gun violence,” saying Webb “was a trusting person who was killed for no reason.”