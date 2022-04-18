BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ava Havrilko, a Towson University senior and member of the school’s dance team, is the latest winner of the state’s $50,000 VaxCash 2.0 prize, the Maryland Lottery said.

The 22-year-old Elkridge resident was eligible for the drawing after receiving her COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shot in Maryland. Havrilko told the lottery she’s still deliberating on how to spend the prize money.

“I’ve heard suggestions like buy a boat or put it in savings,” she said. “I’m not sure what I will do with it.”

The business major said she got fully immunized as a precaution since she comes into contact with so many people through classes, dance competitions and her internship. She reported her symptoms were minor when she eventually got COVID-19.

“I think I had a fairly mild case because of my vaccinations,” she told the lottery.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced the $2 million booster shot lottery in February, offering a $500,000 prize in Week 1 and $50,000 prizes in Weeks 2-11. The lottery will end on May 3 with a $1 million drawing on the 12th and final week.

A Dundalk resident won the $500,000 prize.

Everyone age 18 and older who has received all their vaccine doses and a booster shot in Maryland is eligible for the drawings.

Last May, the state incentivized vaccinations with a similar lottery, awarding $40,000 prizes over the course of 40 days and a $400,000 grand prize on the Fourth of July.