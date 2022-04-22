BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dana Hayes, Jr., the former chief of fiscal services for the Baltimore Police Department, is working to clear his name after Commissioner Michael Harrison fired him just days after he was hired.

This week, the commissioner said Hayes was removed from his position after a background check failed to uncover a previous gun charge and that Hayes was considered a person of interest in a homicide case.

Speaking with WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren by phone Friday, Hayes said he wants people to hear his side of the story. He said the gun charge, for which he was never convicted, was expunged from his record.

“I want to tell my side of the story,” Hayes told Hellgren. “Also, I just felt like my name has been tarnished, and I also feel like I was targeted.”

He also denied having anything to do with the homicide in question–the killing of his stepfather, Ricky Jones, who was shot to death in July 2020. Two of Jones’ relatives declined to comment on the case Friday.

It’s worth mentioning that Hayes has not been labeled a suspect in that case and he has not been charged in connection with Jones’ death.

Hayes said he plans to hire an attorney and intends to speak more about what happened in the future.

“In due time, I want to get out my side of the story, of course with my lawyer right next to me,” he said. ” … It’s just been a lot on me and my family, and we are just trying to hold on with the whole ordeal. We’re really just trying to hold on and just stay positive throughout everything.”

Mayor Brandon Scott said he has ordered a “comprehensive review of BPD’s civilian hiring practices” and is seeking “recommendations to improve their policies and procedures.” He called the ordeal a “systems failure.”

“We welcome that,” Harrison said Thursday. “We invite that to make sure we can look at the technology and the human part of it and they’ll make recommendations and we will make whatever corrections necessary to include holding persons accountable.”

The commissioner has shared few details about what he said went wrong with the hiring protocols but said he is determined to get to the bottom of what has become an embarrassing scandal.

“What I don’t want to do is compromise any investigations, and I don’t want to compromise this individual,” Harrison said Thursday.

It’s unclear where the breakdown occurred in the police department’s hiring practices.

Hayes, who was listed on the city’s gun registry, was hired April 11 as the agency’s chief of fiscal services only to be fired eight days later when his background came to light.

In a department-wide email WJZ obtained Thursday, Harrison said he is working with the mayor and the city’s human resources department to review how the police hiring process works, including the background checks that did not flag Hayes’ previous arrest.

Harrison said “corrective measures” are being undertaken to “ensure this does not happen again.”

There is no word yet on when the city’s investigation into its hiring practices and background check system will be completed.