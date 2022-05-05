BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 57-year-old Baltimore man known as “Mr. Millionaire” has collected the grand prize of the VaxCash 2.0 sweepstakes, the very million dollars now attached to his name.

Dressed in a gold dollar sign hat, gold dollar sign shades and a shirt adorned with $100 bills, “Mr. Millionaire” collected his novelty-size check as the lucky winner among 2.2 million entrants in the state’s booster shot lottery. Other details about his identity were not provided.

Maryland lottery officials said he was notified of his windfall by the Maryland Department of Health on Tuesday.

“I asked the man on the phone if he was serious,” he said. “I had no words to say. I was in shock. I still have no words.”

There’s a soon-to-be “Mrs. Millionaire.” Both she and “Mr. Millionaire” were vaccinated against COVID-19 but unsure about getting a booster, lottery officials said. Gov. Larry Hogan’s February announcement of the $2 million VaxCash 2.0 lottery proved to be enough incentive.

“Once the Governor spoke about this promotion, I knew it was time to get the booster,” “Mr. Millionaire’s” fiancée said. “I wanted to win that million-dollar prize.”

In a sign of good things to come for their marriage, “Mr. Millionaire” listened to his future bride and got the additional dose.

A Dundalk resident won the $500,000 prize in the first week of the promotion. Weekly prizes of $50,000 were given out over the next 2 1/2 months.

All Maryland residents age 18 and older who were vaccinated and boosted in the state were eligible for the drawings.

“Mr. Millionaire” and his fiancée are waiting until the real-life check clears to decide how to spend the money.