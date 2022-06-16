BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said he’s resumed talks on a contract extension since returning to the team’s facility in Owings Mills, but for now, he’s keeping those conversations with executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta private.

“We’re having a conversation,” Jackson repeatedly replied with a smile when asked for more details about the negotiations.

Does he expect to be in purple and black for the rest of his career?

“I expect so,” he said. “Yes, I do.”

The team’s franchise quarterback did reveal, however, that his absence from voluntary OTAs last month had nothing to do with the lack of an extension as he enters the fifth and final year of his rookie year.

After February workouts with receivers Rashod Bateman and James Proche, Jackson thought he would be able to pick right back up with his pass-catchers when mandatory sessions came around.

“We were looking pretty good, so I was like, ‘The chemistry’s going to be there when I get there for camp,'” he said.

He also responded to remarks from owner Steve Bisciotti speculating Jackson is so obsessed with winning a Super Bowl that he doesn’t feel worthy of a mega-deal until he brings a Lombardi Trophy to Baltimore.

Asked if he thinks he’s worthy, Jackson said: “Yeah, I think so. I still want my Super Bowl, though.”

This story will be updated.