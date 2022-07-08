BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 24: State's Attorney for Baltimore, Maryland, Marilyn J. Mosby is interviewed by Shoshana Guy, Senior Producer NBC News (not pictured) while walking through the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood, where Freddie Gray was arrested, on August 24, 2016 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for BET Networks)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marilyn Mosby is seeking her third term as Baltimore City State’s Attorney and looking to hold off the same two challengers she beat in 2018.

Mosby told WJZ on Friday that she expects to prevail in the federal criminal case against her, which she is describing as “politically motivated.” Her court date is September 19 on charges of perjury and falsifying information on a mortgage application.

“I know I’ve done nothing wrong,” Mosby said. “The citizens of Baltimore City will see that for themselves.”

Mosby rose to national prominence in 2015 when she announced charges against the officers involved in Freddie Gray’s arrest. Gray died in police custody. None of the six officers charged were convicted.

“We’re one of the first offices in the country to attempt to hold police officers accountable for the death of a black man,” Mosby said of the Gray case. “That accountability, which wasn’t being had in this country, ultimately led to exposure.”

Baltimore’s police union has been at odds with Mosby publicly since the Gray case, in some cases calling her “corrupt.” Mosby says the narrative of a fractured relationship with the police is false.

“The Fraternal Order of Police, they give unions a bad name. . . . They’ve antagonized me and attempted to mock me and ridicule me and have been divisive,” Mosby said. “I don’t think that’s reflective of the hard-working police officers day-in and day-out who are working with my prosecutors every day.”

Mosby points to the creation and work of her office’s Sentencing Review Unit as an achievement. The SRU secured the release and, in some cases, exoneration of those falsely accused.

Opponents have criticized Mosby’s announcement she would stop prosecuting certain low-level, non-violent offenses.

“We’ve seen how these minor offenses can lead to a death sentence. It creates an unnecessary engagement with police,” Mosby said.

She was granted a gag order in the Kevin Jones murder trial but has addressed the case in various forums. Keith Davis, Jr. is being tried for the fifth time for Jones’ murder, drawing backlash from many advocates. Ivan Bates has said he would not pursue another trial against Davis.

“We fight for every victim in every single case,” Mosby said when asked about the Davis case.