Former Raven Michael Oher Posts ‘Scary’ Photo Of Pills For Concussions

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Michael Oher recently posted an Instagram photo showing 10 various pill bottles he needed “all for the brain.”
Oher has since deleted the photo, but a screen shot of the post is below.
Another former Ravens player, offensive lineman Eugene Monroe, who retired from the NFL in 2016, reached out to Oher on Twitter saying, “been there bro.”
Monroe was a vocal advocate for medical marijuana research, particularly as it relates to CTE. Monroe said, “More steps need to be taken to curb the overuse of opioids in NFL locker rooms, and I won’t rest until something is done.”
Oher is set to enter his ninth NFL season. Oher appeared in just three games last season due to concussion issues.
According to data released by the NFL earlier this week, concussions in the NFL dropped by 11.3 percent in 2016.
