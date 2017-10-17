Man Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Sister, 2 Cousins Charged With Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland man accused of fatally stabbing his sister and two cousins, all under the age of 10, has been charged with murder for their deaths.

Antonio Williams faces three counts of murder in the deaths of his sister, 6-year-old Nadira Withers, and two second cousins, 9-year-old Ariana Decree and 6-year-old Ajayah Decree, back on August 18.

Police say the Decree sisters were visiting from Newark, New Jersey, and a fourth child, a 2-year-old, was also in the home at the time of the killings.

Their bodies were found by Nadira’s mother when she came home from work to her home in Clinton, Md.

Williams was found competent to stand trial in September after a psychiatric evaluation was ordered after a court hearing during which he repeatedly shouted, “I am not the one you’re looking for!”

