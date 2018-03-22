BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Areas north and west of Baltimore city were hardest hit by Wednesday’s snow storm.

Temperatures in Carroll County were around 28 degrees as of 6 a.m. Thursday with wind gusts around 13 miles per hour. Many of the roads seem to be clear.

Crews are hard at work. One crew told WJZ they worked from 3:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Wednesday working to clear parking lots and were back to work again when we met them at 5 a.m. Thursday.

The guys driving this trailer in #Westminster cleared condo parking lots from 3am to 11pm yesterday, and are back at it again this morning. Hoping they get some sleep soon!! #WJZ pic.twitter.com/I6w1aLOmux — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) March 22, 2018

“Ridiculous. Maryland weather is crazy,” said crew member Zachery Lare. “You know? I was out on Monday, and I got sun burned because it was so nice outside. And then the very next day, it’s snowing everywhere.”

Drivers and pedestrians are urged to stay cautious because in many areas there are slick spots in parking lots, on roads, and on some sidewalks.

Meanwhile in Hereford, Baltimore County it is looking very different from what conditions were like Wednesday morning. Residents should be aware it’s wet in some areas and some areas a little bit icy. However, with the temperatures heating up, it’s most likely going be melting soon.

We caught up with a motorist earlier who talked about how this storm impacted his commute today. And yesterday.

“Out in this area and Monkton, I guess until about 7:00, it was icy out,” said one motorist. “And then snow started coming down real heavy and got really bad. It was a lot worse than it is right now.”

He said it wasn’t too difficult to drive Wednesday in a four-wheel drive vehicle but it was a lot harder in a regular car. He’s glad the snow has stopped and that he’s able to drive and get to where he needs to go.

#WJZ 4:30 and the temperatures on the rise! #Noreaster4 in the rear-view mirror Ready to update roads and weather @cbs pic.twitter.com/v37cyvPQu5 — Denise Koch WJZ (@DeniseWJZ) March 22, 2018

Many people are getting back to their usual schedule running errands and moving around the region. Many schools and offices are closed or delayed today as a result of the snow.

Police urge drivers to completely clear off their cars when they start to drive. It is dangerous to drive with snow on the top of a vehicle as it can fly off and hit other cars, restricting the view of other drivers and increasing the possibility of a crash.

Attention drivers: please take the top hat off of your car before driving. 🎩 It will end up on somebody else's windshield or your own. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/ZtOQZItIcZ — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) March 22, 2018

