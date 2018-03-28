BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore County jury convicted an Owings Mills man Tuesday of the 2017 murder of his ex-wife and her boyfriend.

Dominick Daniel Hursey, 44, faces a possible sentence of life without parole after being found guilty of two counts of first degree murder. His ex-wife, Chinika Shari Hursey and her boyfriend, Steven Scott Campbell, were found shot to death April 3, 2017.

Campbell was also convicted of two gun-related charges.

Authorities responded to the 4100 block of Bald Eagle Court, off Winands Rd. and found Hursey and Campbell, both 36, dead inside the Randallstown home.

Police said when they entered the home there were numerous opened drawers with the contents strewn about, but that nothing was taken. They also said it looks like Dominick was trying to fake a robbery.

According to authorities, Dominick had been asked a week before the murders to surrender his firearms but denied having any. They say an officer who served a protective order on Hursey at his Owings Mills home on March 27, 2017 did not find any guns on him or see any in plain view, and that without a warrant, the officer could not search the home.

Hursey had filed for a protective order against her estranged husband after she was assaulted in February. A handwritten letter from Chinika for her protective order sheds light on Dominick’s allegedly violent past. She says she was choked and held up against a car by him, as he told her “I’m going to kill you.”

Hursey’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 28.

