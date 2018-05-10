BREAKING: Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz Dies At 60 | 'Shocked and Saddened': Colleagues Remember Kamenetz's Life and Career | Funeral Details
OWINGS MILLS (WJZ) — A funeral will be held for Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz Friday — a day after he suddenly died from cardiac arrest.

Kamenetz’s funeral will be at the Baltimore Hebrew Congregation at 7401 Park Heights Avenue at 2 p.m.

His burial will follow at the Baltimore Hebrew Cemetey at Berrymans Lane.

Kamenetz was Jewish, so his family will sit Shiva at 12607 Waterspout Court in Owings Mills Saturday, Sunday and Month with evening services at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to the following charities in Kamenetz’s honor:

American Cancer Society
405 Williams Court
Suite 120
Baltimore, MD 21220
Online Donations

Baltimore Humane Society
1601 Nicodemus Road
Reisterstown, MD 21136
Online Donations

