OWINGS MILLS (WJZ) — A funeral will be held for Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz Friday — a day after he suddenly died from cardiac arrest.

Kamenetz’s funeral will be at the Baltimore Hebrew Congregation at 7401 Park Heights Avenue at 2 p.m.

RELATED: Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz Dies

His burial will follow at the Baltimore Hebrew Cemetey at Berrymans Lane.

Kamenetz was Jewish, so his family will sit Shiva at 12607 Waterspout Court in Owings Mills Saturday, Sunday and Month with evening services at 7 p.m.

MORE: ‘Shocked and Saddened’: Reactions To Death Of Md. Gubernatorial Candidate Kevin Kamenetz

In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to the following charities in Kamenetz’s honor:

American Cancer Society

405 Williams Court

Suite 120

Baltimore, MD 21220

Online Donations

Baltimore Humane Society

1601 Nicodemus Road

Reisterstown, MD 21136

Online Donations

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook