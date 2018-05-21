BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County has lost 10 officers in the line of duty since 1932.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, all the of the officers killed were male.

On Monday, the county police department lost its 11th officer in the line of duty after a female officer was shot and killed while responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle in a Perry Hall residential neighborhood.

Police said the initial investigation reveals the officer may have stumbled upon a robbery in progress.

At this time, police have not identified the officer killed.

Here’s a list of the officers killed in the line of duty in Baltimore County, their end of watch and the cause of their deaths:

Police Officer I Jason L. Schneider | End of Watch (EOW): Aug. 28, 2013 | Cause: Gunfire

Lieutenant Michael Patrick Howe | EOW: Aug. 11, 2008 | Cause: Duty related illness

Sergeant Mark Frank Parry | EOW: Jan. 21, 2002 | Cause: Vehicular assault

Police Officer John W. Stem, Sr. | EOW: Oct. 19, 2000 | Cause: Gunfire

Sergeant Bruce Allen Prothero | EOW: Feb. 7, 2000 | Cause: Gunfire

Patrolman Robert William Zimmerman | EOW: Nov. 14, 1986 | Cause: Struck by vehicle

Corporal Samuel L. Snyder | EOW: Aug. 23, 1983 | Cause: Gunfire

Patrolman Charles Alan Huckeba | EOW: July 6, 1977 | Cause: Gunfire

Patrolman Edward Kuznar | EOW: Dec. 9, 1969 | Cause: Vehicular assault

Turnkey William G. Hunter | EOW: June 9, 1932 | Cause: Assault

