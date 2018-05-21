BREAKING: Female Officer Fatally Shot In Baltimore County; Manhunt Underway | WATCH LIVE
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County has lost 10 officers in the line of duty since 1932.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, all the of the officers killed were male.

On Monday, the county police department lost its 11th officer in the line of duty after a female officer was shot and killed while responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle in a Perry Hall residential neighborhood.

Police said the initial investigation reveals the officer may have stumbled upon a robbery in progress.

At this time, police have not identified the officer killed.

Here’s a list of the officers killed in the line of duty in Baltimore County, their end of watch and the cause of their deaths:

  • Police Officer I Jason L. Schneider | End of Watch (EOW): Aug. 28, 2013 | Cause: Gunfire
  • Lieutenant Michael Patrick Howe | EOW: Aug. 11, 2008 | Cause: Duty related illness
  • Sergeant Mark Frank Parry | EOW:  Jan. 21, 2002 | Cause: Vehicular assault
  • Police Officer John W. Stem, Sr. | EOW: Oct. 19, 2000 | Cause: Gunfire
  • Sergeant Bruce Allen Prothero | EOW: Feb. 7, 2000 | Cause: Gunfire
  • Patrolman Robert William Zimmerman | EOW: Nov. 14, 1986 | Cause: Struck by vehicle
  • Corporal Samuel L. Snyder |  EOW: Aug. 23, 1983 | Cause: Gunfire
  • Patrolman Charles Alan Huckeba  | EOW:  July 6, 1977 | Cause: Gunfire
  • Patrolman Edward Kuznar | EOW: Dec. 9, 1969 | Cause: Vehicular assault
  • Turnkey William G. Hunter | EOW: June 9, 1932 | Cause: Assault

