BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore County Police Department officer has been shot in Perry Hall Monday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened near Bel Air Rd. and Klausmier Rd.

Nearby residents are being told to shelter in place as police continue to search for the shooter.

Residents in the area of Belair Road and Klausmeier Road should shelter in place due to ongoing #BCoPD incident. Motorists should avoid Belair Road from Forge Road to Ebenezer Road. #BCoPD is searching for an armed suspect. More info when available. ^NL — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) May 21, 2018

The officer was taken to Medstar Franklin Square following the shooting.

No further details have been released at this time.

#BREAKING: Police say, Baltimore Co Police Officer shot in Perry Hall near Bel Air & Klausmaier. We have a crew en route. WJZ will bring you the latest. — Jessica Kartalija (@JessKartalija) May 21, 2018

A police officer was shot while investigating suspicious activity in Perry Hall near Belair and Klausmier Roads. Heavy police activity in that area. I have no more details and will pass along information as reported to me by the Baltimore County Police Department. — David Marks (@david_s_marks) May 21, 2018

This is developing news. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook