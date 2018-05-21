Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore County Police Department officer has been shot in Perry Hall Monday afternoon.
Police say the shooting happened near Bel Air Rd. and Klausmier Rd.
Nearby residents are being told to shelter in place as police continue to search for the shooter.
The officer was taken to Medstar Franklin Square following the shooting.
No further details have been released at this time.
This is developing news. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook