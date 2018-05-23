NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WJZ) — Residents and motorists in Baltimore County should expect road closures Thursday afternoon.

The viewing for Baltimore County Officer Amy Caprio will be held May 24 at Schimunek Funeral Home, 9705 Belair Road from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.

Due to the volume expected for the viewing, all lanes of Belair Road will be closed in both directions between Chapel Road and Honeygo Boulevard from noon until 10 p.m.

Signs will divert traffic to Joppa Road, Chapel Road and Honeygo Boulevard with detour information.

Officers will be posted along the road closures to help assist motorists.

If you are a resident of the area or attending the viewing, officers will allow you through.

