WJZ WEATHER: Maryland Flash Flood Watch Through Friday Morning

MARYLAND FLOODING: Flags Fly At Half Staff In Honor Of Md. Veteran Killed In Flood | Residents Left In Limbo On When Rebuilding Process Can StartHoward Co. Officials Release 911 CallsHow To Help 
Filed Under:Ellicott City, Flash flood watch, Main Street closed

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Main Street in downtown Ellicott City will be closed Thursday due to a flash flood watch in effect.

The town is recovering from its 2nd catastrophic flooding event Sunday. It suffered the same fate two years ago in July 2016.

RELATED: Flash Flood Watch For Parts Of Maryland

One man, Sgt. Eddison Hermond, was killed when he tried to help a woman evacuating her store.

Officials were set to take business and homeowners to their properties Thursday evening from 5 to 8 p.m., but that is cancelled.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for the latest.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch