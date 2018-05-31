ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Main Street in downtown Ellicott City will be closed Thursday due to a flash flood watch in effect.

The town is recovering from its 2nd catastrophic flooding event Sunday. It suffered the same fate two years ago in July 2016.

One man, Sgt. Eddison Hermond, was killed when he tried to help a woman evacuating her store.

Due to the existing forecast & FLASH FLOOD WATCH that will take effect at 2 pm today, 5/31, ALL ESCORTED & UNESCORTED visits to Main St, #EllicottCityMD have been CXL for this evening. For those that had scheduled unescorted access, you will be contacted to reschedule. #ECStrong — Howard County Gov't (@HoCoGov) May 31, 2018

Officials were set to take business and homeowners to their properties Thursday evening from 5 to 8 p.m., but that is cancelled.

