OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City Emergency Management officials have started to prepare for the possible flooding and other effects that could happen when Hurricane Florence makes landfall on the East Coast.

While the North and South Carolina are set to take the brunt of the storm starting on Thursday, parts of Maryland could see flooding along the bay.

Preparations are underway in Ocean City, with the walkways and trash cans being removed from the beach, as well as the sea wall gates being closed.

Ocean City residents are also being told to have an emergency preparedness kit ready before the storm hits.

This comes following days of rain in Maryland.

Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency on Monday and asked Marylanders to prepare for the worst.

Officials are especially concerned about Maryland’s low-lying communities, who have already been impacted by the rain this week.

“We are preparing for the potential of historic, catastrophic and life-threatening flooding in Maryland,” Hogan said.

BGE crews, the Maryland National Guard and other state groups are preparing for Florence and monitoring the hurricane closely.

The storm’s path is still uncertain, but Virginia and the Carolinas have already started evacuations.

