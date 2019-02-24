



In an update in the Bowie crash that killed 5 children and a passenger early Feb., sources told WJZ that the woman behind the wheel may have been driving under the influence.

Three weeks have gone by since the horrific accident that saw the 5 children ejected from a Chrysler Pacifica mini-van.

Early Morning Bowie Crash Leaves 5 Children Dead

Now, sources told WJZ that the driver, 32-year-old Dominic Taylor may have been drunk while driving.

“Every collision we have when we lose life is a tragedy, simple as that,” said Cpt. Dan Pickett with Maryland State Police. “and when children are involved, it’s more of a tragedy.”

Police said that Taylor’s van veered off Crain Highway in Bowie.

Among those killed were her own children, 5-year-old Paris, and 8-year-old London Dixon.

Their cousins, 6-year-old Rickel Ricks, 14-year-old Zion Beard, and 15-year-old Demari Herald were also killed in the crash, along with passenger 23-year-old Cornell Simon, who was taken off of life support Feb. 15.

Passenger In Bowie Crash That Killed 5 Children Succumbs To Injury

“The investigation is preliminary but it shows the children were not properly restrained,” said Pickett.

At the time, police reported that Taylor was wearing a seat-belt but that none of the children were.

Several days later, family, friends, and even teachers remembered the children killed at a funeral.

Community Mourns The Loss Of 5 Children Lost In Fatal Car Crash

“London and Paris were affectionate and loved to give hugs,” said one teacher. “often waiting patiently until we were finished with a staff member or student to give us a hug and we were the happy recipients of those hugs.”

Now state police said that they haven’t officially finished their investigation and once completed, the results will be presented to the State’s Attorney.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook