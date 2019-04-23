BOWIE, MD. (WJZ) — The driver in the Bowie crash that killed five children and a passenger in early February has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, Prince George’s State’s Attorney said Tuesday.
The announcement from the Prince George’s State’s Attorney comes nearly three months after a Chrysler Pacific van veered off Crain Highway in Bowie early February.
The van crashed into trees and spun out, ejecting five children.
Police identified 32-year-old Dominique Taylor as the driver.
Among the five children ejected were two of her own children- five and eight-year-old Paris and London Dixon, and their cousins, six-year-old Rickel Ricks, 14-year-old Zion Beard and 15-year-old Demari Herald.
Police said all five children were not wearing seatbelts when they crashed.
The crash also killed 23-year-old Cornell Simon, who police said was another passenger in the van. He was taken off life support February 15.