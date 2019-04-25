BREAKINGFBI Raids Mayor Pugh's Home, Baltimore City Hall
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — The driver in a fatal Bowie crash that killed five children and one man has turned herself in, police said.

Dominique Taylor turned herself in Wednesday after police worked with Taylor’s attorney to arrange for Taylor to turn herself in.

Taylor was wanted on an indictment for manslaughter by auto issued Tuesday. She is charged with six counts of manslaughter and six counts of negligent homicide by motor vehicle or vessel under the influence of alcohol per se.

The charges were placed after a wreck in February that resulted in the death of five children and a man.

Among the five children ejected were five and eight-year-old Paris and London Dixon, and their cousins, six-year-old Rickel Ricks, 14-year-old Zion Beard and 15-year-old Demari Herald.

Police said all five children were not wearing seatbelts when they crashed.

Taylor is now facing up to 60 years behind bars.

Bond is set at $100,000, according to the indictment.

