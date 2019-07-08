  • WJZ 13On Air

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Officials in Frederick closed numerous roads in the city Monday morning due to flash flooding.

Many of those roads had reopened as of 11 a.m., though Shookstown Road at Rosemont Avenue remained closed.

Frederick Police are warning drivers to be cautious even after the water recedes as there may be debris left behind on the roads.

Drivers are also reminded not to drive through flooded roads.

A areal flood warning remains in effect for Frederick County until 3 p.m.

https://twitter.com/Fred_MD_Police/status/1148200588720529408

