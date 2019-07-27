



President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday morning about Baltimore, while criticizing Rep. Elijah Cummings and his congressional district.

The tweets from President Trump have sparked an instant reaction from City Officials across Baltimore.

President Donald Trump Critizes Rep. Elijah Cummings, Calls Maryland’s 7th District A ‘Disgusting Rat, Rodent Infested Mess’

Council President Brandon Scott released a statement, saying, “because we are Baltimore, we won’t be discouraged.”

Scott also said that, “[President Trump] can help Baltimore rebuild infrastructure, creating jobs and careers for those who desperately need them.”

Scott released a statement, coming to the aid of Cummings, saying, in part:

“Baltimore is a great American City. Yes we face significant challenges like our counterparts across the country, but we are committed to making Baltimore the best city it can be. No one more than Congressman Elijah Cummings, who undoubtledy has been and continues to be a hero across Baltimore for his selffless, tireless work on behalf of Baltimore.”

Baltimore Mayor Jack Young also took to Twitter, denouncing President Trump’s comments.

It’s completely unacceptable for the political leader of our country to denigrate a vibrant American City like Baltimore, and to viciously attack U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings a patriot and a hero. pic.twitter.com/TJdbST6Md9 — Mayor Bernard C. Jack Young (@mayorbcyoung) July 27, 2019

Mr. President @realDonaldTrump, I have substantial policy differences with Congressman @RepCummings. However, I hope your criticism is not directed at the many good and hard working people who live in the district. — Boyd Rutherford (@BoydKRutherford) July 27, 2019

Maryland Lt. Governor Boyd also took to Twitter.

“I have substantial policy differences with Congressman Cummings,” Rutherford said. “However, I hope your criticism is not directed at the many good and hardworking people who live in the district.”