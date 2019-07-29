



Looks like President Donald Trump still has more to say about Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) and Baltimore — and this time he’s bringing the Rev. Al Sharpton into the mix ahead of his visit to the city.

Trump continued to tweet about the city’s issues and criticize Cummings on his lack of leadership.

“Baltimore, under the leadership of Elijah Cummings, has the worst Crime Statistics in the Nation. 25 years of all talk, no action! So tired of listening to the same old Bull…Next, Reverend Al will show up to complain & protest. Nothing will get done for the people in need. Sad!” Trump tweeted.

“If the Democrats are going to defend the Radical Left “Squad” and King Elijah’s Baltimore Fail, it will be a long road to 2020. The good news for the Dems is that they have the Fake News Media in their pocket!” the President tweeted.

But on Monday, Trump also called Rev, Sharpton a conman in a new tweet.

Arrived in DC from Atlanta, headed to Baltimore. Long day but can’t stop. pic.twitter.com/fzBsrqfgmY — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) July 29, 2019

“Al Sharpton would always ask me to go to his events. He would say, “it’s a personal favor to me.” Seldom, but sometimes, I would go. It was fine. He came to my office in T.T. during the presidential campaign to apologize for the way he was talking about me. Just a conman at work!

“I have known Al for 25 years. Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well. He “loved Trump!” He would ask me for favors often. Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing. Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops!” Trump tweeted.