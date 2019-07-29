



Over the weekend President Trump called Maryland’s 7th District a “rat and rodent-infested mess and also tweeted that no human would want to live there.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, however, more than 700,000 people reside in Maryland’s 7th District which isn’t just made up of Baltimore city, but parts of Baltimore and Howard counties, too. According to the district map, district 7 includes Ellicott City, parts of Columbia, parts of Reisterstown, Cockeysville and Lochern. It does include part of Baltimore city — including most of West Baltimore, but also the Inner Harbor, Mount Vernon, Bolton Hill and Lauraville.

Here are some other statistics about the residents of Maryland’s 7th district from the 2017 American Community Survey:

GENDER: The district is made up of more women than men (374,593 versus 343,565).

AGE GROUP: 101,508 are ages 25 to 34 years old and 103,117 are 45 to 54 years old.

RACE: The district is diverse with 378,297 people identifying as black, 258,085 as white, 53,264 as Asian and 25,334 are Hispanic.

MILITARY STATUS: More than 36,000 residents are veterans.

EMPLOYMENT: 364,278 of the people ages 16 and older are working (62%).

Management, business, science, and arts occupations 156,772 Service occupations 62,812 Sales and office occupations 75,344 Natural resources, construction, and maintenance occupations 15,903 Production, transportation, and material moving occupations 30,088

Most people in the district work in the field of educational services, and health care and social assistance (99,200), followed by “professional, scientific, and management and administrative and waste management services,” public administration, retail, entertainment/food, finance and transportation.

HOUSING: More than 270,000 of the district’s resident own their own home and most homes are valued between $300,000 and $499,999.

INCOME: Median household income is close to $61,000, but the average is about $90,000.

EDUCATION: More than 180,000 children over the age of 3 attend school. As for the district’s adult residents, 124,693 people graduated from highschool, more than 97,000 went onto college, but didn’t get a degree. Nearly 28,000 residents have an associate’s degree, more than 99,000 have a bachelor’s degree and more than 89,000 have a graduate degree.

Educational Attainment Estimate Population 25 years and over 497,086 Less than 9th grade 18,692 9th to 12th grade, no diploma 37,001 High school graduate (includes equivalency) 124,693 Some college, no degree 97,904 Associate’s degree 29,797 Bachelor’s degree 99,715 Graduate or professional degree 89,284 Percent high school graduate or higher 88.8% Percent bachelor’s degree or higher 38.0%

HEALTHCARE: 674,999 residents have healthcare coverage in the county, of which 476,021 have private health insurance.

POVERTY: 11.5% of families were living below the poverty line in the last year.