BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The creator of the Baltimore-based crime drama “The Wire” is joining the chorus of voices condemning President Donald Trump’s remarks about the city in recent days.

On Twitter, show creator David Simon lashed out at the president and his supporters, saying the city deserves better from the White House.

“This is a city of good Americans who deserve more than a grifting, hollow and self-absorbed failure of a man as their president,” Simon tweeted, going on to call Trump “a permanent stain on our land.”

On Monday, Simon took issue with conservative commentator Ben Shapiro’s characterization of Trump’s tweets, saying in a series of comment on Twitter the city’s problems are rooted in decades of problematic policies that shrunk the city’s tax base and contributed to white flight.

Numerous other celebrities and politicians have called out the president’s remarks, including Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, Ravens coach John Harbaugh and professional lacrosse player Kyle Harrison.

