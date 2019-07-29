BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The creator of the Baltimore-based crime drama “The Wire” is joining the chorus of voices condemning President Donald Trump’s remarks about the city in recent days.
On Twitter, show creator David Simon lashed out at the president and his supporters, saying the city deserves better from the White House.
“This is a city of good Americans who deserve more than a grifting, hollow and self-absorbed failure of a man as their president,” Simon tweeted, going on to call Trump “a permanent stain on our land.”
#WEAREBALTIMORE and there's a block party today on my southside street. This is a city of good Americans who deserve more than a grifting, hollow and self-absorbed failure of a man as their president. @realDonaldTrump is a permanent stain on our land. pic.twitter.com/sQAeE7pC1p
— David Simon (@AoDespair) July 28, 2019
On Monday, Simon took issue with conservative commentator Ben Shapiro’s characterization of Trump’s tweets, saying in a series of comment on Twitter the city’s problems are rooted in decades of problematic policies that shrunk the city’s tax base and contributed to white flight.
It’s racist, as are you for rationalizing on it. 1) That Baltimore has problems is not the issue. 2) That Trump spews at a lone US Rep because he’s black and a critic and Trump can endure neither is infantile. 3) US Reps do not deliver municipal governance 4) Baltimore’s…. https://t.co/E6Rvyh2U0r
— David Simon (@AoDespair) July 29, 2019
Numerous other celebrities and politicians have called out the president’s remarks, including Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, Ravens coach John Harbaugh and professional lacrosse player Kyle Harrison.
