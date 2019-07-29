BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh defended the city after President Donald Trump tweets over the weekend called it a “rodent-infested mess.”
“My wife, my daughter and me, we love Baltimore. More than Baltimore, we love the people in Baltimore. Maybe it’s because people love the Ravens so much. We felt nothing by love here for the last 11 years. I think all big cities have challenges and problems. It’s not unique here.
Our prayer will be from now on at least is that the politicians get together and work together. Can you imagine how powerful it would be if the two sides of the aisle — two guys like those two wonderful people — got together and solved some problems and found ways to make things better. That’s what we’re all rooting for.”
Harbaugh joins a list of celebrities defending Baltimore.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- President Trump Calls Al Sharpton A ‘Conman,’ Continues Twitter Attack On Baltimore, Rep. Cummings
- ‘Today We Stand United’ | Mayor Young, Baltimore City Leaders Denounce President Trump’s Tweets
- President Trump Calls Rep. Cummings ‘Racist’, Continues Criticizing Him, Baltimore
- Celebrities Defending Baltimore After President Trump’s Tweets
Trump ignited controversy on Saturday when he called the city “disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess” and attacked Cummings, who represents Maryland’s 7th Congressional District. The tweets have sparked a reaction from city officials and politicians to defend the city and condemn Trump.
You must log in to post a comment.