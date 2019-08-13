Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s a risk for severe weather Tuesday in the Baltimore metro region.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s a risk for severe weather Tuesday in the Baltimore metro region.
According to the Storm Prediction Center, Baltimore is under an “enhanced” risk for strong storms in the afternoon.
Maryland Weather: Severe Storms Possible In Baltimore Region Tuesday, Potential Of Tornadoes To Develop
Here’s the timeline when you should expect the storm to roll through our area:
- Around noon — A shower or thunderstorm will begin to pop up.
- By 2 p.m. — The storms will really start to bubble up and strengthen just in time for the evening commute. Damaging winds and downpours are expected.
- By 10 p.m. — The storm will finally quiet down through the overnight hours.
There’s also a potential for storms to rotate — meaning there could be a couple of tornadoes that develop.
Baltimore and DC have had a significant number of severe storms this year — ranking 2nd highest nationwide behind Oklahoma with 524 severe storms.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.
You must log in to post a comment.