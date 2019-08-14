



Keon Gray has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of seven-year-old Taylor Hayes.

30-year-old Gray was accused of shooting the child who was caught in a shootout last summer while riding in the backseat of a car with her godmother Darnell Holmes and her boyfriend Malik Edison.

He was not found guilty of first-degree murder, but he was found of seven of the nineteen charges, including gun charges.

“I’ll never see my child again ever,” said Taylor’s mother Shanika Robinson.

Taylor’s family- including her mom- have been in the courtroom for the trial of the man accused of firing those fatal shots, Keon Gray.

Several of his friends have also been inside the courtroom throughout the trial.

The jury had been deliberating for most of the day. Just before lunch, they sent a note to the judge earlier in the day with two questions, asking to see recorded statements and testimony from several key witnesses and what happens if they can’t come to a unanimous decision.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The judge said the jury was only able to review the evidence presented as part of the trial. She did not address the second question.

Both the prosecution and defense expressed that it’s too soon to address what happens if they can’t come to a decision.

After lunch, the jury reviewed the recorded courtroom testimony of Malik Edison- who was one of the two adults inside the car with Taylor Hayes when she was shot.

The jury deliberated for most of Wednesday.

In their closing arguments, the prosecution said they are able to place Gray at the scene of the crime through cell phone site records and that his DNA was found inside the white Mercedes they believe was used in the commission of the crime.

But the defense said this case is “full of reasonable doubt,” arguing that the prosecution has not been able to prove that Mercedes was the car used in the crime.

They questioned the credibility of the STate’s two main witnesses- Darnell Holmes and Malik Edison- who the defense said continues to lie to police and the jury.

The defense also pointed to the testimony of one of the lead detectives in the case- who they said misrepresented text message conversations he had with an eye witness to the shooting.

WJZ learned that Detective-Sgt. Kevin Brown has a pending drunk driving charge after he was involved in a crash on Interstate-95 in the Edgewood area last year.

His case has yet to go to trial, and that information did not come up during Gray’s trial.